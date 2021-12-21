Christmas Dining

Let the Laughlin resorts prepare a decadent Christmas dinner for your family this year. All specials are available Saturday, Dec. 25 only, unless otherwise noted.

Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats will offer a Christmas dinner with your choice of roasted turkey with turkey gravy or honey-glazed ham for $24.99, or 12-ounce prime rib with au jus for $30.99. All entrees come with a choice of soup or house salad, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing a dinner roll and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert.

Avi

Feathers Café will serve a traditional turkey or bourbon glazed ham dinner, with your choice of butternut squash soup or a house salad, plus your choice of three sides from the following: traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, sweet potatoes, a baked potato, green bean casserole or green beans almondine. For dessert, choose apple, cherry or pumpkin pie. The special will cost $19.99 and be available from noon-9 p.m. Feathers’ regular menu will be available all day.

MOONSHADOW GRILLE will present a special holiday menu from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. with the choice of four entrees. The first is a traditional turkey dinner for $39 with dark and white meat, sausage and apple stuffing, loaded mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and bacon mac and cheese.

Other entrees include slow-roasted prime rib (king cut $56 and queen cut $45), honey-glazed ham for $36, margherita chicken for $37, or crab-stuffed salmon for $40. These entrees will come with brandied chestnut soup or salad, choice of roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon or roasted asparagus and choice of one side between three-cheese mac and cheese, sausage and apple stuffing, baked potato or cranberry wild rice. Complete the meal with molten pumpkin cheesecake for $10, pumpkin pie or regular cheesecake for $9.

MOONSHADOW Grille’s regular and Two for $55 menus will not be available Dec. 25. Reservations are suggested; call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243.

Harrah’s Laughlin

The Beach Café will offer two holiday options, including a traditional roasted turkey dinner with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green bean amandine, cranberry sauce, a garden salad and dinner roll; or honey bourbon grilled ham with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green bean amandine, a garden salad and dinner roll. Each dinner comes with apple or pecan pie for dessert and costs $19.99 per person. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Range Steakhouse is preparing a special meal starting with butternut squash bisque, followed by beef wellington with a tenderloin of beef wrapped in a flaky puff pastry, drizzled with a port wine demi-glace and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts with bacon. For dessert, savor a white chocolate and peppermint mousse swirl topped with peppermint bark. The meal costs $70 and will be available from 3 p.m.-close.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer a holiday meal available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 24-26. Guests may choose between roasted turkey or honey-baked ham, served with traditional side dishes and desserts. The meal will be priced at $24 per person without a True Rewards card, or $21.60 per person when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Tropicana Laughlin

Carnegie’s Café will serve a traditional roasted turkey dinner with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green bean amandine, cranberry sauce, a garden salad and dinner roll; or honey bourbon grilled ham with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green bean amandine, a garden salad and dinner roll. Each dinner comes with apple or pecan pie for dessert and costs $19.99 per person. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Riverside Resort

The Riverview Restaurant has a special holiday platter for diners that includes soup or salad, baked ham, turkey with giblet gravy, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and pumpkin or pecan pie for $16.49. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Riverside Buffet will host a Christmas brunch from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. featuring all your favorite breakfast and lunch items, including some holiday specials for $14.99 (no champagne).

The Christmas dinner buffet from 3:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. will have over 40 items, including a carving station with roast beef and baked ham, salmon in lemon dill sauce, turkey and trimmings, shrimp scampi, pork ribs, beef goulash, chicken cordon bleu, lamb mint demi, seafood Newburg, pot roast, a deli bar, salad bar, holiday desserts and more, for $21.99 per person.

The Prime Rib Room on the River will be serving its traditional menu of prime rib, chicken cordon bleu and fish of the day, along with ham carved tableside, with a salad bar, potato bar and dessert bar for $22.99 per person. The Prime Rib Room will be open 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Chef Torren has prepared a special menu for the Gourmet Room, which will be open from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Reservations are suggested; call 800-227-3849.