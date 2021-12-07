Fanciful Dance

The Nutcracker” is a fanciful tale of toy soldiers, villainous mice, dancing candies, party goers, and the magic surrounding the holidays as seen through a child’s eyes.

Tchaikovsky’s 1892 score, based on the story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E. T. A. Hoffmann, has been adapted many times for productions all across the world. Its vivid scenes, with battle, snowstorms and celebratory dances, delight audiences of all ages who make the classic ballet a Christmas tradition.

The story follows a young girl, Clara, who adores a nutcracker toy given to her on Christmas Eve. Through a dream-like sequence, the nutcracker comes to life, battling mice with Clara’s help and turning into a prince who takes her to a land of sweets.

The Anaheim Ballet Company has been producing “The Nutcracker” and bringing the show on the road to Laughlin for more than 30 years. Directors Larry and Sarma Rosenberg begin holding auditions for the production each August, with rehearsals beginning in September. Each year they have return dancers, as well as adding new talent to the show, and each year they adapt to highlight the cast.

“Well there are always changes, we’ve never in all these years brought back exactly the same show,” Larry Rosenberg said. “We bring back the same story but I’ve never known a year when Sarma has not changed the choreography. It also depends on the talent we have. There are many who are returning, but we always have new artists and depending on their gifts, Sarma tailors the show so that we can show them off and give the audience the best possible production.”

One performer who has been returning to the cast since she was four years old is Elan Alekzander. She will be performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy this year, but she has stepped into nearly every role in the ballet.

Alekzander began her ballet career training at the Anaheim Ballet School.

“I was about four years old and I started by seeing a class with all of my friends in it and I wanted to join my friends,” Alekzander said. “So I got to start with class and I believe my first performance was Nutcracker and I was probably the littlest soldier.”

She made her way moving up through the ranks to the lead role.

“So I started as a little soldier, then got to do bon bons, then Arabian — there are a few little Arabian ambassadors besides the main couple — so I got to be one of the little Arabian ambassadors, which was one of my favorites,” Alekzander said. “I’ve gotten to do doll dance, which comes out in first act — that’s pretty awesome. Snow I’ve gotten to do — there’s snowflakes, snow princesses and snow queen — I’ve gotten to do all of them. That covers it for first act.

“Second act I got to do candy cane — they’re kind of like the toy makers of second act. I got to do ‘Waltz of the Flowers,’ which is classic and beautiful. Now I get to do the Sugar Plum Fairy as well. There’s been so many different roles at different years because my whole life I’ve gotten to do Nutcracker and my whole life we’ve gotten to go to Laughlin, Nevada.”

She said it’s difficult to pick her favorite role, because each one provides an exciting new opportunity and leads her to understand the entire production better.

“I really can’t be more thankful than to have gotten to do them all because then it really all adds up,” Alekzander said. “Every role has kind of made the next one make more sense. As Sugar Plum I get to see the other roles more too. It must be Sugar Plum that’s my favorite. It’s really nice to have that interaction with your partner but also with the whole cast as Sugar Plum. I’ve gotten to do that role for awhile now, but every year it’s always a challenge that keeps me on my toes. There’s something new about it every time.”

Her favorite scene, Candyland, is a favorite among audiences as well because it’s a celebration of victory.

“I love second act when you’re just saying ‘welcome to Candyland,’” she said. “I think that’s really exciting to say to Clara and prince, and the whole audience, ‘welcome, you made it.’ It’s just the celebration of making it through the fight scene and the prince made it away and then they went through a snowstorm and are making it to Candyland. That’s one of my favorites.”

To bring the entire cast of about 50 dancers and 20 additional crew members together to produce the show takes many hours of rehearsal, all while the performers are still sharpening their skills with daily ballet class at the school.

“For this production we try to stay on our toes as much as we can and take class every day,” Alekzander said. “Our rehearsal schedule can be lengthy. Usually we take class and then it goes right into rehearsal and sometimes we don’t get done until 10 p.m.”

The work is worth the opportunity to perform in the production, which is a beloved story by all. Alekszander said the cast especially looks forward to coming back to Laughlin each year.

“The company has been going to Laughlin for over 30 years so it’s definitely a Christmas tradition to have Nutcracker go to Laughlin,” she said. “We definitely look forward to the audiences out there — that is our home away from home. It’s a gift to be out there and get to share that time with the cast and also the families and audience that we get to meet.

“Not getting to go last year was crazy. Missing Laughlin was what made the year truly feel so out of order. It’s a real part of our performing life. It’s really exciting to get to go back and there’s so many people that are new to the cast too and we always share about getting to go out to Laughlin so it will be fun for them for their first time, but there’s a lot of returnees as well, so that’s going to be fun.”

There are many chances to catch “The Nutcracker” at the Riverside Resort this year. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 9-11 there will be a 7 p.m. performance and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12 there will be a matinee at 3 p.m.

Alekzander not only is a student and performer at Anaheim Ballet, but she has also been an instructor there since she was 16 years old.

“I started with little ones, but now I get to work with all ages,” she said. “I’ve been teaching since I was 16 with the little ones. Then taking it to more advanced and professional routes for my students of all ages has been exciting. That’s been really rewarding getting to coach one on one and getting them ready as they get older for their professional career too.

“On top of that there’s also the Step Up program, an outreach program that Anaheim Ballet provides as a free after school program. I don’t run that one but I do get to teach some of the classes. Some of the students for that who have been taking ballet on as a priority have been launched into scholarships and some of them will be coming to perform in Laughlin.”