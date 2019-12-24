New Year’s Celebration
The Laughlin resorts offer a variety of dining and entertainment specials for New Year’s Eve. More»
Trend Setters
Long before there was Motown, several black groups in the early 1950s struggled to make a difference on the music scene. To a world dominated by white artists, the deep soulful harmonies More»
Turn Back Time
When “Jazzin'” Jeanne Brei decided to call her group The Speakeasy Swingers, it seems appropriate for the kind of vintage song and dance shows they deliver, or so one would think. Yet More»
Nailing the Notes
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are still in high demand. Even in their soaring “Sherry” days, Valli and his Seasons weren’t stars of Broadway and subjects of a marquee show in More»
New Year’s Celebration
Trend Setters
Long before there was Motown, several black groups in the early 1950s struggled to make a difference on the music scene. To a world dominated by white artists, the deep soulful harmonies and soaring vocals of R&B were a little unsettling. The powerful music couldn’t be ignored for very long, simply because it was that good. Proving that point on every level — The Platters.
Turn Back Time
When “Jazzin'” Jeanne Brei decided to call her group The Speakeasy Swingers, it seems appropriate for the kind of vintage song and dance shows they deliver, or so one would think.
Yet people in a younger age bracket didn’t know what a speakeasy was, while others’ idea of “swinging” had nothing at all to do with dancing. A “speakeasy” used to mean an illicit establishment that sold illegal alcoholic beverages mostly during the Prohibition era in the 1930s, when the music was usually jazz-tinged and the dancing and fashion was considered a bit risqué for the time.
Nailing the Notes
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are still in high demand. Even in their soaring “Sherry” days, Valli and his Seasons weren’t stars of Broadway and subjects of a marquee show in Vegas. But thanks to the musical “Jersey Boys,” Valli and the Four Seasons have become cultural icons and subjects of art as well as artists themselves.
There is a tribute show making a return visit for a series of shows Thursday-Monday, Dec. 26-30 (8 p.m.) at Harrah’s Laughlin that goes after some of that Four Seasons magic in the form of a tribute show called “Oh What A Night!”